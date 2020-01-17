Genoa join Torino in pursuit of Napoli midfielder

Out of favour Napoli midfielder Amin Younes looks set to leave the Stadio San Paolo in January with Genoa becoming the latest club to show an interest in signing the German international.

Younes joined the Partenopei from Ajax in 2018 but has struggled to break in to the starting XI having made only 15 appearances for the club since his arrival.

According to a report by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Genoa have now joined Torino in the race for the 26-year-old’s signature as they look to bolster their squad in an attempt to pull away from relegation trouble.

The Grifone currently sit in the bottom three of Serie A having won only three of their 19 games so far this term and Davide Nicola will be hoping that strengthening his squad in the transfer window can help change his team’s fortunes.