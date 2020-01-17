Higuain: I should have done better at Chelsea, but I didn’t do badly

Juventus’ Gonzalo Higuain has spoken of the time he spent in the Premier League with Chelsea and the criticism he received whilst at Stamford Bridge.

Higuain joined the west London club on a short-term loan in January 2019 but failed to impress as he only managed to score five goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

“I should have done better,” he admitted to the Telegraph. “But I think what I did wasn’t bad.

“We were able to win the Europa League as well as qualify for the Champions League and these are good results.

“Sometimes the fact you come from another league isn’t taken in to consideration as Serie A is completely different to the Premier League.”

The striker also took the time to answer his critics in England.

“Criticism is always welcome, as long as they’re constructive and not destructive,” he added.

“I just want to say that I’m grateful that I had the chance to play in one of the best leagues in the world.”

Higuain has scored five goals in his first 17 appearances since his return to La Vecchia Signora and will be hoping that he can add another Serie A title to his collection this term.