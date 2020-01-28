Iachini: If I Was Antonio Conte, I Would Cry in a Corner

Fiorentina coach Giuseppe Iachini jokingly said that he put himself into a corner and cry due to a lack of transfer activity in January.

The Gigliati will face Inter in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday evening and their coach Antonio Conte is notorious for his complaints about player acquisitions or the lack of them.

“I would go and cry in a corner,” Iachini said with a laugh in his press conference.

“I have great confidence in the board and their work. I was convinced that we will do something because there is the need to.

“However, I cannot permit myself to see what is happening in the houses of others. If he laments, he will have his reasons. Every coach would like to have 25 starters.

“The objectives are many and one would want to always be more competitive. The coach is like this. We look to push things, above all when the transfer market is open.”