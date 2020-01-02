Ibrahimovic takes No.21 at AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has chosen to wear the No.21 shirt after completing his return to AC Milan this Thursday afternoon.
The Swede arrived at Milan’s Linate airport shortly after 11:00 before setting off to complete his medical examinations in the city.
Those tests finished around 15:00 and he then headed to Casa Milan to put pen to paper on his deal.
?? And @Ibra_official's jersey number is… ?
?? Ibra ha scelto il numero… ?#IZBACK #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/FIPz2IGB0F
— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 2, 2020
Milan took to Twitter later in the afternoon to reveal the number that will accompany his name on the Rossoneri shirt.
The 38-year-old could debut for Milan when they welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio San Siro on Monday afternoon.