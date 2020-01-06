Ibrahimovic: There’s no confidence at AC Milan, but I’ll try to help

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has vowed to help his AC Milan teammates rediscover their confidence after they played out a scoreless draw with Sampdoria on his second debut for the club.

The 38-year-old was a second half substitute on Monday and while his arrival injected some life into the Rossoneri, neither he nor his teammates took the chances that came their way.

Milan are now without a goal since December 8, going three straight games without scoring.

“We’ve seen on the pitch that there’s a lack of confidence and aggression in the final phase,” he said when that statistic was put to him after the game.

“We’re not concrete enough in the opponent’s area and we have to understand what to do to get the best out of this team.

“I’ve been here for three or four days and I’ll help Milan in every way I can, but you can see that there is a lack of confidence.”

Ibrahimovic was greeted warmly both before the game and when he was introduced and he acknowledged his relationship with the fans.

“When I came on I felt a lot of adrenaline and emotion,” he said, “I’ve always had a positive relationship with the fans here.

“I was very excited, I had dreamt of scoring and celebrating under the curva, but we’ll see what happens in the next game.”