Immobile hat-trick puts Sampdoria to the sword as Lazio stroll to 11th consecutive win

A Ciro Immobile hat-trick fired Lazio to a resounding 5-1 win over Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

The result marks a record 11th consecutive league victory for the Roman club and moves them to within three points of the Serie A summit.

The Biancocelesti have become only the fifth Serie A side to go on a winning run of more than 10 games, following in the footsteps of Juventus (four times), Roma (twice), Napoli and Inter.

Lazio went in front after just seven minutes when Immobile latched onto a long ball and showed great strength to hold off Julian Chabot before drawing a save from Emil Audero, which fell into Felipe Caicedo’s path for a tap-in.

Immobile didn’t take long to open his account, scoring from the penalty spot after a Nicola Murru handball before rounding Audero to fire home his side’s third goal with just 20 minutes played.

A torturous afternoon for Claudio Ranieri’s side didn’t improve after the break, as Bastos curled in a neat finish five minutes after coming off the bench, before Immobile completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after an Omar Colley handball.

Karol Linetty notched a consolation for the visitors, but any hope of a late rally was undone when Chabot was sent off for a last-man challenge.