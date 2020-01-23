Inter and Napoli discuss midfielder swap

Inter and Napoli look set to engage in further business during the January transfer window with the two sides discussing a possible swap between Matias Vecino and Allan.

The two clubs are expected to complete a deal that would see Matteo Politano and Fernando Llorente change teams, and it appears talks didn’t stop there during negotiations on Wednesday.

Sky Sport Italia reports talks regarding a swap of Vecino and Allan took place, with both players no longer viewed as key parts moving forward.

Vecino has reportedly fallen out with coach Antonio Conte in recent weeks, with the Nerazzurri keen to sell the Uruguayan amidst reported interest from Manchester United.

A swap for Allan seems more likely however, as the Brazilian midfielder has become a lightning rod for controversy in recent months.

It all started in the summer when Allan pushed for a move to Paris Saint-Germain, which never materialized. In recent weeks the Brazilian has been at the centre of the breakdown in the relationship between club and players which culminated in the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti.

After being substituted during the 2-0 defeat to Fiorentina he quickly fled to the tunnel, and as a result he was not included in the Coppa Italia squad for Napoli’s win over Lazio.