Inter and Napoli set for decisive day in Politano talks

Thursday will prove to be a decisive day in the talks between Inter and Napoli for Matteo Politano.

Politano has been thought to be on the way out of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza since the January window opened, and even his collapsed proposed switch to Roma hasn’t made his departure look any less likely.

Cristiano Giuntoli, Partenopei sporting director, is in Milan on Thursday to finalise the move for the player.

The clubs have agreed an 18-month loan deal, which will cost about €25 million, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Politano had agreed terms with Roma in a swap deal that would have seen Leonardo Spinazzola go in the opposite direction, but the deal fell through at the last minute.