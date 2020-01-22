Inter and Tottenham continue Eriksen talks

Inter and Tottenham will continue talks for Christian Eriksen’s transfer on Wednesday afternoon as the north London club refuse to change their valuation of the Danish international.

Eriksen, who joined Tottenham in 2013, will also hold personal talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy as he looks to force a move to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza before the end of the transfer window.

The Nerazzurri’s €15 million bid for Eriksen is the only current stumbling block in the deal as Levy refuses to accept less than €20m for the midfielder, according to a report by Tuttomercatoweb.

Talks on Tuesday afternoon failed to reach a resolution to the problem although the report suggests that Inter are expected to improve their bid to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

Two draws in their last three games have seen Antonio Conte’s team fall behind Juventus in the title race and they will be hoping to land a deal for Eriksen in the coming days to strengthen their challenge for a first Scudetto in a decade.