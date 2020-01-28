Inter confirm Eriksen signing from Tottenham

Inter have officially confirmed the signing of Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Danish midfielder’s contract with Spurs was expiring in the summer, and he indicated to the Premier League side that he was not interested in an extension.

Eriksen will cost Inter around €20 million with the player signing a contract until 30 June 2024. He is expected to earn around €7.5m a season in wages and will wear No.24.

Eriksen scored 69 goals for Tottenham over seven seasons in North London, as well as providing 89 assists for his teammates.