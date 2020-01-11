Inter expected to land Chelsea striker next week

Antonio Conte looks set to get his attacking reinforcement with reports indicating Inter are close to landing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Although much has been made about the Nerazzurri’s desire to sign a midfielder during the January transfer window, the club have also made signing a new striker a priority.

Sky Sport Italia reports the Nerazzurri have already agreed personal terms with Giroud, but progress has been made in terms of agreeing on a transfer fee with Chelsea.

The Blues are asking for €5 million plus €1m in bonuses with Inter willing to offer €4m plus €1m in bonuses for the Frenchman, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

As a result the Italian outlet suggests an agreement is all but certain at this point, with the two clubs exchanging emails to try and finalize an agreement.

Thus, it’s believed that Monday or Tuesday will be the day when Giroud finally completes his move to Inter.

So far this season the 33-year-old has featured in just five Premier League games for Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard.