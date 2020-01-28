Inter flop set for permanent Flamengo return

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa is set to call time on his disappointing spell at Inter by completing a permanent move to Flamengo, having enjoyed a successful loan with the Brazilian champions.

The 23-year-old joined the Nerazzurri in a high-profile €29.5 million deal from Santos in 2016, but struggled to make an impact in Serie A and only registered a single goal in nine appearances.

It led to Inter offloading Gabigol to Benfica for an equally unsuccessful loan spell, before he returned to his native Brazil to fire Flamengo to the domestic league title and Copa Libertadores.

Despite bringing in Fiorentina flop Pedro this month, Flamengo have continued to pursue Gabigol and La Gazzetta dello Sport report that a deal has finally been struck, with Inter set to receive €16.5m.

The agreement will also see Inter entitled to 20% of any future sale, whilst the striker has already signed a contract to return to the Estadio Maracana.

Gabigol scored 43 goals in 59 appearances for Flamengo in 2019, including a late brace to seal victory the final of the Copa Libertadores in November.