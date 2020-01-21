Inter have De Paul lined up to replace Vecino

With Matias Vecino possibly nearing the exit door at Inter, the Nerazzurri have been making plans to sign Rodrigo De Paul as his replacement.

Vecino’s relationship with coach Antonio Conte is far from idyllic at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, and all parties see him leaving as the best solution.

Tuttosport have reported that the player’s agent spoke with the club and expressed his desire to leave, and that Udinese’s Rodrigo De Paul has been lined up as a potential should the Uruguayan depart.

Inter are now in contact with the Argentinian and his representatives and are ready to make a move in the event that Vecino moves on this winter.

Vecino has made 17 appearances this season, 14 in Serie A and three in the Champions League.

De Paul, meanwhile, has 17 Serie A games for the Zebrette this term and one in the Coppa Italia.