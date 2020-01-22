Inter hold fresh talks with Manchester United starlet

Tahith Chong remains on Inter’s radar after the Nerazzurri held new meetings with representatives of the Manchester United starlet on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and Antonio Conte’s side have emerged as serious contenders in the race to land the Dutch youngster on a free transfer.

Sky Sport Italia reports the two sides met for talks on Tuesday, with Chong seemingly ready to move on from Man Utd after joining them from Feyenoord in July 2016.

The news comes on the heels of reports suggesting Inter have offered the 20-year-old a five-year contract.

It’s believed the deal would pay him €2m a season and rise based on performances, along with paying agent Sinouh Mohamed a commission fee believed to be in the region of €5m.

Chong has been limited to just two Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, to go along with one FA Cup and three Europa League appearances.