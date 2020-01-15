Inter identify AC Milan midfielder as Vidal alternative

Inter have identified AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as an alternative option to Arturo Vidal this January.

The Barcelona midfielder has been the subject of Nerazzurri interest for some time now, with Antonio Conte keen to work with him again, but complications have arisen in discussions with the Catalan club.

Il Corriere dello Sport have reported that Kessie, whose future at Milan is uncertain, is another option being considered.

Conte is desperate to add depth to his squad at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with Inter hoping to topple Juventus atop Serie A.

The coach has regularly bemoaned the lack of options he currently has at his disposal.

Kessie, who joined Milan from Atalanta in 2017, has made 16 Serie A appearances for the Rossoneri so far this term.