Inter increase Eriksen bid ahead of Tuesday talks

Inter have reportedly upped their bid for Christian Eriksen to €13 million plus €2m in bonuses according to reports out of Italy.

The Danish international is keen to join the Nerazzurri as he considers his time at Tottenham over, and talks between the two sides are continuous in order to satisfy all parties.

Sky Sport Italia reports Inter have increased their original bid for €10m to €13m plus €2m in bonuses in an attempt to land their target.

The offer falls short of Tottenham’s demands of €20m, but with Eriksen out of contract in June, the English side have little leverage in negotiations.

As a result agent Martin Schoots is expected to return to London on Tuesday in an attempt to get Tottenham to lower their demands.

It’s believed Spurs will ask that Eriksen forfeit some of his wages in order to facilitate a move.