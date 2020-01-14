Inter move one step closer to landing Tottenham star

Inter’s pursuit of Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen continues to gain steam, with reports out of Italy suggesting talks are progressing at a rapid pace.

The 27-year-old is expected to leave Spurs after turning down a new contract, and manager Jose Mourinho only added to that sentiment by stating the Dane is distracted by speculation linking him with Inter.

Sky Sport Italia reports the personal terms offered by the Nerazzurri have been accepted by Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, and that face-to-face talks are expected to continue in Milan over the coming days.

The report suggests that talks over the weekend between Inter and Schoots went so well that his return to Italy suggests a deal should be wrapped up this week.

What remains to be seen is whether Eriksen joins the Nerazzurri in January, with Tottenham still demanding €20 million for his services.

However it’s believed a deal of €16m plus bonuses is being discussed between the two clubs, as Inter have made signing the Dane a priority given the difficulties in landing Arturo Vidal from Barcelona.