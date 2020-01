Inter were saved by captain Samir Handanovic as they drew 1-1 with Atalanta at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday night fixture.

Lautaro Martinez put the home side ahead early on after good link up play with Romelu Lukaku, but Robin Gosens levelled following a deflected shot from Josip Ilicic.

It looked as if Atalanta were going to take all three points when they were awarded a late penalty, but Luis Muriel was denied by Handanovic.