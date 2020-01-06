Inter Player Ratings: Lukaku Powers Through Napoli

Inter remain in the fight for the Serie A title with a 3-1 victory away to Napoli and Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku made the difference with two goals in the first half.

The former Manchester United striker made the most of the Partenopei’s decision to use right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo in central difference by using his strength and speed to dismantle the opposition.

Lukaku opened the scoring after collecting the ball in his own half and then striking the ball past Alex Meret in the Napoli goal, and another powerful shot from him was too hot for the Ciucciarelli goalkeeper to handle, resulting in Inter doubling their lead.