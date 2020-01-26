Inter Player Ratings: Red mist for Lautaro

Radja Nainggolan returned to the Stadio Meazza to haunt former club Inter as his late goal grabbed Cagliari a 1-1 draw with the Nerazzurri.

Ashley Young, the first Englishman to play in Serie A for Inter since Paul Ince, made an almost immediate impact, taking less than 30 minutes to get his first assist, as he set up Lautaro Martinez for the opener.

But, it was Nainggolan who broke Inter hearts with just 12 minutes to play as his deflected effort rolled into the net. Then tempers flared in the final moments with Lautaro given his marching orders in stoppage time.