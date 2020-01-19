Inter player ratings: Title hopes dented at Lecce

Inter dropped another two points in the race for their first Scudetto in a decade as they struggled to break down Serie A strugglers Lecce in a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Via del Mare.

The Nerazzurri took the lead on 71 minutes when Alessandro Bastoni rose above the Lecce defence to power a header into the bottom corner.

Inter’s lead would only last six-minutes as Marco Mancosu beat Bastoni to a low cross leaving Samir Handanovic rooted to the spot and bringing the teams level.

Antonio Conte’s team now sit a point behind Juventus at the top of Serie A as La Vecchia Signora prepare to face Parma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening.