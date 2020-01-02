Inter plotting summer move for Tottenham star

Although Inter have set their sights on landing Arturo Vidal in January, it appears the Nerazzurri are keen to land Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen in the summer.

The 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and it appears his future will be away from Spurs as he can now begin talks with other clubs this month.

While Inter have made it clear they want to bring Vidal in from Barcelona in order to fill their midfield void for the remainder of the season, Sky Sport Italia reports the Nerazzurri have already held talks with Eriksen’s representatives over a summer move.

It’s believed Tottenham would be willing to let the Danish international leave for €20 million in January, but the Italian side reportedly have no interest in paying that figure for a player that will be available on a free transfer in six months.

A move for the former Ajax man won’t be easy however as Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United are all interested.