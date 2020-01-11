Inter preparing €15 million bid for Tottenham ace

It looks as though Inter are ready to make a strong push to land Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window, with the Italian side reportedly preparing a €15 million bid for their target.

The Nerazzurri have emerged as the favourites to land the Danish international, who is expected to leave Tottenham at the end of the season after turning down a contract extension.

It doesn’t appear Inter are willing to wait until the summer to land Eriksen however, as Tuttomercatoweb reports the Nerazzurri are willing to offer €15m to get their man in January.

Sky Sport Italia suggests Inter presented their offer to the midfielder’s agent during a meeting in Milan on Friday, with developments expected on Monday or Tuesday.

It’s then that the Nerazzurri will find out if the 27-year-old is really interested in moving to Italy, though Eriksen’s agent, Martin Schoots, will be in attendance for Inter’s match with Atalanta on Saturday.