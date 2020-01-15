Inter reach agreement with Chelsea for Giroud

Olivier Giroud is on the verge of completing his move from Chelsea to Inter.

Antonio Conte has been looking to bring the Frenchman to Milan for some time now, hoping to add more depth to his attacking ranks at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Sky Sport Italia have reported that the Italian and English sides have agreed a fee of around €4.5 million

Giroud and Conte previously worked together at Stamford Bridge, with the forward arriving in January 2018 before the Italian was dismissed that summer.

In 18 appearances under the now Inter boss, Giroud scored five goals and assisted three.

Giroud started Conte’s final game in charge of the London side, which was their FA Cup final win over Manchester United, playing 89 minutes before being withdrawn.