Inter see Castrovilli as Tonali alternative

Fiorentina’s Gaetano Castrovilli is attracting interest from Inter with his performances this season and the Nerazzurri are considering him as a potential summer transfer target.

Castrovilli, who is playing in Serie A for the first time this season with La Viola, has impressed in his 18 appearances so far despite his side’s struggles.

Tuttomercatoweb have reported that Brescia standout Sandro Tonali remains Inter’s first choice reinforcement for midfield, though they face stiff competition from Juventus for his services.

As a result, Castrovilli has been identified as their preferred option should they fail to sign Tonali.