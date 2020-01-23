Inter confirm signing of Moses

Victor Moses has been confirmed as a new Inter player on Thursday, on loan with an option to buy.

The Nigerian international’s arrival had been edging closer for a few days and he was in Milan on Thursday morning to undergo his medical examinations before completing his move.

All went to plan and his arrival has been confirmed by the club as a loan move with option to buy.

Moses has arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, bringing his stay at Fenerbahce to a premature end, where he had been playing on loan from Chelsea.

Moses will wear No.11 during his time with Inter.

Inter boss Antonio Conte and Moses worked together at Chelsea, winning the Premier League and FA Cup together, in what was the Nigerian’s most successful spell.

Romelu Lukaku posted a picture of a squad dinner on Wednesday evening onto social media and Moses was spotted at the table, suggesting that confirmation was imminent.