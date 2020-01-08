Inter standout on Manchester City wishlist

Milan Skriniar is attracting interest from a host of top clubs in Europe and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have identified the Inter defender as a target for the January window.

The Slovakian international arrived at Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 for around €30 million and has since gone on to make 84 appearances for the Nerazzurri.

According to British newspaper The Mirror, Guardiola has identified Skriniar as a player who can help solve his side’s defensive woes as they try to claw Liverpool back in the title race.

It is believed that Skriniar has also been targeted by Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Antonio Conte will be reluctant to let his star defender leave anytime soon, especially at this time of the season.

While Guardiola is expected to make a strong push for his target during the January transfer window, it’s believed Inter will hang on to their centre-back for the foreseeable future.