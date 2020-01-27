Inter to announce Eriksen signing on Tuesday

Christian Eriksen’s move from Tottenham to Inter will be made official on Tuesday in order to give the Nerazzurri’s social media team time to prepare for the announcement.

The Danish international is expected to join for a fee of €20 million, plus €1m solidarity fee to go to his youth clubs and the gate from a friendly between the two sides.

Eriksen was already in Milan on Monday undergoing his medical and signing a contract that runs until June 2024. It’s believed the midfielder will earn €8m per season plus bonuses.

An official announcement was expected from Inter, but Sky Sport Italia reports that has been pushed back until Tuesday in order to give their social media team time to create something special.

Eriksen joined Tottenham from Ajax for €13.5m in the summer of 2013, netting 69 goals in 304 appearances in all competitions.

He was set to be out of contract at the end of the season after turning down the chance to renew his contract with Spurs in recent months.