Inter to bid again for Sporting CP winger

Inter’s search for a left-sided player hasn’t stopped and they’re set to step up their pursuit of Sporting Clube’s Marcos Acuna.

Emerson Palmieri is also wanted by the Nerazzurri, though they are waiting for Chelsea to sign a replacement for the Brazilian-Italian before they make their move.

Inter have already seen a €10 million bid turned down by Sporting, though A Bola are reporting that they’re ready to up their offer.

In fact, the publication have stated that the Italian side will make a renewed offer next week and are likely to put an additional €2m on the table.

Acuna has 12 Liga NOS appearances to his name this season, scoring once, as well as four games in the Europa League, in which he has provided one assist.