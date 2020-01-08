Inter to hold talks with Vidal agent

Inter are set to hold talks with the agent of Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal with the view of bringing the Chilean international to the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium by the end of the January transfer window.

Vidal, who is currently in Saudi Arabia with Barcelona for the final four of the Spanish Super Cup, has recently launched legal proceedings against the Catalan club over unpaid bonuses of around €2.4 million.

The Nerazzurri are now thought to be willing to meet the Blaugrana’s €20m valuation of Vidal and will offer the former Juventus man a contract that will keep him in the north of Italy until 2022, according to a report by the Corriere della Sera.

Inter will face fierce competition for Vidal’s signature with Premier League giants Manchester United also reportedly in the hunt for the midfielder, although it’s thought that he would favour a return to Serie A.