Inter to meet with Eriksen representatives, could offer Vecino in deal

The agent of Christian Eriksen will meet with Inter representatives on Friday, with the Nerazzurri willing to offer Matias Vecino in order to sign him in January.

Inter are serious contenders in the race to land the Dane, who is out of contract at the end of the season and who has made it clear he will not be signing a new contract with Tottenham.

Eriksen’s agent will fly out to Milan on Friday to hold face-to-face talks with Inter, but Sky Sport Italia reports a move could happen as soon as January.

Spurs want €20 million for the midfielder but the Nerazzurri could lower that fee by including Vecino in the deal.

If those talks fail to make any headway, Inter will look to offer Eriksen a contract that would see him join the Beneamata on a free transfer in the summer.

The news comes amidst reports Inter and AC Milan could swap Matteo Politano and Franck Kessie in the January transfer window.