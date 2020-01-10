Inter v Atalanta: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The fascinating prospect of a Lombardy derby takes place on Saturday night as Atalanta make the trip to Milan to take on title-chasing Inter.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

Unavailable: D’Ambrosio.

Suspended: Skriniar, Barella.

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Gollini, Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon, Gosens; Pasalic: Gomez, Ilicic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter are winless in their last three Serie A meetings against Atalanta (two 0-0 draws and a 4-1 defeat), after they had won five of the previous seven games against them (D1 L1).

– Inter have conceded only one goal in their last five Serie A games against Atalanta at San Siro (W4 D1).

– Inter have won 45 points this season – it’s the third time that they have picked up at least 45 points after the opening 18 games of a Serie A season in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). Inter won 48 points in 2006/07 and 46 points in 2007/08, and in both cases, they won the title.

– During the three points for a win era (since 1994/95), on the four occasions when Inter were on the top of the league at the end of the first half of the season, they always won the Scudetto at the end of the campaign.

– Inter have earned 20 points at home and 25 away this season: only Lecce (seven) and Brescia (six) have a higher difference of points won away from home than the Nerazzurri (five) this term.

– Atalanta have scored 48 goals in their opening 18 Serie A games this season: the previous team to have scored at least 48 goals at this stage of the competition were Fiorentina in 1958/59. With a goal in this game, the Bergamaschi would establish the record of goals scored in the opening 19 Serie A games of a campaign in the last 60 years.

– Atalanta have won 34 points this season, their record after the opening 18 games of a Serie A campaign. In addition, considering three points for a win, they have never gained more than 35 points in the first half of a Serie A season (2016/17).

– Inter have been leading for the most minutes in Serie A this season (846), at least 263 more than any other side.

– Atalanta (144) have fired in the second most shots on target in the top five European leagues this season, fewer than only Manchester City (145) – below them are Real Madrid with 129 (15 fewer than the Bergamaschi).

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has scored 14 goals in his 18 league games this season – his most at this stage of a season: the last player to score at least 15 goals in his first 19 Serie A games was Andriy Shevchenko in 1999/00.

– Atalanta’s Alejandro Gómez has netted six league goals this term, his most in a single first half of a Serie A season.