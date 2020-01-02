Inter wait on Chelsea signings before moving for Blues pair

Inter are waiting for Chelsea to find a new left-back before they make their move for Emerson Palmieri this January.

Antonio Conte wants the Brazil-born Italy international back under his orders at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, with the pair having worked together in London.

The Independent have reported that the Nerazzurri are ready to put €30 million on the table, which will be enough for Chelsea to part ways with the defender.

But coach Frank Lampard first wants to source an alternative before allowing the ex-Roma man to leave, as his exit would see just Marcos Alonso left at the club.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea are considering a move for Lyon’s Moussa Dembele as they’re likely to lose Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi in attack this winter.

Giroud is another expected to leave Stamford Bridge in order to be reunited with Conte at Inter.