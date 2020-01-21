Inter Winger Could Still Join Roma in January

Despite a swap deal between Inter forward Matteo Politano and Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola being called off, the Nerazzurri winger could still move to the Italian capital in the winter transfer window.

The exchange of players collapsed reportedly due to the Giallorossi full-back needing further medical tests but it seems that will not prevent the Biscione attacker from leaving Milan.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are two possibilities for a deal to be completed. Roma could sign Politano from Inter on loan with an obligation to sign him outright after 10 matches or for the loan to last as long as 18 months before acquiring him permanently in 2021.

The 26-year-old has failed to score in 11 Serie A appearances so far in 2019/20 and he was not included in the squad for the Nerazzurri’s 1-1 draw with Lecce on Sunday.

Politano came through the Roma youth system before he was sold to Pescara in the summer of 2013.