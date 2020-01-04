Inzaghi confirms Lucas and Luis Alberto’s absence for Lazio

Lazio travel to take on Brescia in Serie A this Sunday but Simone Inzaghi will be without both Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto for the trip.

The pair are key to Inzaghi’s setup with the Biancocelesti and their absence will make the game against a resurgent Rondinelle all the more challenging.

“The team have worked well,” Inzaghi said of Lazio’s preparation for the trip north.

“Tomorrow [Sunday] we’ll play an important game.

“Leiva and Luis Alberto will miss [it]. They’re two important players, but I have faith in the rest of the squad.”

Lazio are in Serie A action for the first time since being crowned Supercoppa Italiana champions against Juventus in December.

They currently sit third in Serie A on 36 points, one point clear of Roma in fourth, whom they’ve played one game fewer than.