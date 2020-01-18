Inzaghi has faith in Lazio title push

Simone Inzaghi said he believes in his Lazio side’s ability to challenge for the Scudetto after they hammered Sampdoria 5-1 to record an 11th consecutive win on Saturday.

The Roman side have emerged as unlikely title challengers thanks to their superb run of form, and sit three points behind league leaders Juventus at the midway stage of the campaign.

And the coach was asked what he thought of the comparison being made between him and legendary coach Tommaso Maestrelli, who led Lazio to their first ever Scudetto in 1974.

“It fills me with pride to be compared to characters like that,” Inzaghi told the press.

“But you often talk about Inzaghi when we should also talk about my staff. We’ve been together since our time with the youth team.

“Do I believe? Yes, I believe. I know that we must continue to win. If you win 11 matches in a row, it means that you’ve been doing great things.

“But from tomorrow morning we will already be thinking about Napoli (in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday), it will be a demanding match at a difficult venue.”

Inzaghi was then asked in what areas Juventus and Inter, the two sides currently above his Lazio team, are superior to the Aquile.

“We’re talking about two teams who have been at the top of Italian football for a long time,” he said.

“Four years ago we weren’t even in the Europa League, we must go step by step and grow so that we can improve every day.”