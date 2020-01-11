Inzaghi heaps praise on Lazio defence

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi praised his defence after they kept a clean sheet to help his side beat Napoli 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and notch a record tenth consecutive Serie A victory.

The Biancocelesti’s recent form has sent them within three points of leaders Inter, and free-scoring striker Ciro Immobile was again on target as he notched his 20th goal of the season to beat his hometown club on Saturday.

However, Inzaghi was questioned about the efforts of his backline, who have conceded just three goals in the second half of games this season.

“The defence has done an extraordinary job in important matches and against very strong teams,” Inzaghi told a Press conference.

“They were excellent, but it’s not just down to the defenders as the whole team helps. We know that we need to always be focused and alert.”

Joaquin Correa was surprisingly left out of the squad completely for the fixture, having originally been named in the matchday selection, but Inzaghi reassured fans that his injury is nothing serious.

“He wanted to be there, if I had needed him he would’ve wanted to come on for the last 20 minutes,” Inzaghi explained.

“I didn’t want to take that risk. Today I sent him home so I wouldn’t be tempted.”