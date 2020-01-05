Inzaghi: Lazio did well to get three important points at Brescia

Simone Inzaghi praised Lazio’s late win over Brescia on Sunday afternoon and he’s not underestimating the importance of the points.

The Biancocelesti had trailed to a Mario Balotelli opener in the first half but the hosts then went down to ten men and Ciro Immobile scored twice – including a stoppage-time winner – to ensure a ninth-straight win for the visitors.

“We’ve won a very important game,” Inzaghi said to open his press conference, which lasted a mere two minutes.

“We had to move the ball better in the second half. We came to a pitch where we weren’t allowed to play our game.

“We knew it would be difficult and they did everything to stop us from winning.”

Joaquin Correa was used in midfield at the Rigamonti in Luis Alberto’s absence, which Inzaghi is confident is a role he can play.

“Correa is an intelligent boy,” he explained when asked about the decision.

“He has different characteristics to Luis Alberto, but he can play in that role.

“Now we just hope his fatigue isn’t something to worry about.”