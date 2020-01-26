Inzaghi: Roma were better than Lazio, I expected more

Simone Inzaghi admitted that his Lazio side were outplayed in Sunday’s Rome Derby after they were held to a fortuitous 1-1 draw by their rivals.

Errors by goalkeepers Thomas Strakosha and Pau Lopez led to goals by Edin Dzeko and Francesco Acerbi in the first half, but Roma dominated possession and created far more chances as they ended the Aquile’s 11-match winning run in Serie A.

“Roma were better than us and it’s only right to admit that,” Inzaghi told the press

“We need to have a look at what Roma did well and what we did badly. I was expecting more, but Roma played a great game and won a lot of individual battles.”

Inzaghi was asked what he expects between now and the end of the season as his side moved two points behind second-placed Inter, with a game in hand.

“It will be an intense championship, where we will play 18 cup finals,” he said.

“Every match will have its own pitfalls. I need to get some players back who can give me rotation options. There are a lot of points still to play for, and the other four around us are very big teams. We must be very focused from now until the end.”