Joao Pedro: I love Cagliari, I’m happy to stay here forever

Cagliari striker Joao Pedro has expressed his love for the club and spoken of the Casteddu’s desire to finish the season on a high.

Pedro, who joined Cagliari in 2014 from Portuguese club Estoril, has had a fantastic start to the season for the Isolani scoring eleven goals in 17 games.

“I love this team,” Pedro said during an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Cagliari are a side you give yourself to and it’s an important season for the club, for the centenary.

“I’m ready to stay for life, I feel good here. I am tied to this club.”

Joao Pedro also spoke of the squad’s desire to finish the season well.

“We’re a strong team, that’s been seen.” he added.

“Now there is a great desire to finish the season with more positive results.”

Cagliari have exceeded all expectations so far this term and currently sit sixth in the Serie A table with qualification for next season’s Europa League seemingly well within their reach.