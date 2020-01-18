Juventus back in for Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic remains a transfer target for Juventus, and it looks like the Old Lady are willing to part with Federico Bernardeschi in order to sign him.

The two clubs engaged in talks over the summer, and while a deal failed to materialize then given the Blaugrana were demanding cash as well, that could change in January.

Sky Sport Italia reports both Barcelona and Juventus are willing to reopen negotiations given both players are struggling to make their mark this season.

Bernardeschi has found it hard to settle in Maurizio Sarri’s formation as a trequartista, and it appears they would be willing to let him go in the right deal.

As for Rakitic, the Croatian midfielder wasn’t viewed as a key contributor by Ernesto Valverde.

Although the Spaniard was sacked in favour of Quique Setien earlier this month, it’s believed Barcelona are considering moving out some faces in order to bring in new signings.