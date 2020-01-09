Juventus considering Pogba return

Paul Pogba’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

The midfielder is at loggerheads with the Red Devils and Mino Raiola’s recent attacks on the club haven’t helped matters.

But his recent operation has ruled out a January exit, leaving him waiting in Manchester until the summer to get his move.

Tuttosport are reporting that Juventus are waiting to see what happens with the Frenchman.

Juventus face a couple of potential hurdles in their desire to see him return, one being the cost of the transfer and the other being his salary demands.

United aren’t willing to let him leave for anything under €100 million, while the player is currently paid €13m year at Old Trafford.

That salary is difficult for Juve to match given their budget and Cristiano Ronaldo’s wage already weighing them down.