Juventus defender ruled out for 6-7 months

Merih Demiral is out for the next six to seven months after Juventus confirmed he underwent successful surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Turkish defender had forced himself into the starting XI in recent weeks, pushing Matthijs de Ligt to the bench, but those plans have been sidelined for the time being.

Demiral suffered the injury during Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Roma on Sunday, a match in which he scored the opening goal.

The Bianconeri confirmed the Turkish international underwent surgery at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck, with the operation being deemed a success.

“Earlier this evening, Merih Demiral underwent reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament and suture of the lateral meniscus of the left knee,” read a statement on the Juventus website.

“The surgery, performed at the Hochrum clinic in Innsbruck by Professor Christian Fink, in the presence of Juventus’ Dr. Tzouroudis, was perfectly successful.

“The time required for an optimal recovery is 6-7 months.”