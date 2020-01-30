Juventus midfielder set for Borussia Dortmund switch

Emre Can’s time at Juventus is nearing its conclusion as Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sign him for a fee of €30 million.

The 26-year-old has become a forgotten figure at the Old Lady under Maurizio Sarri, appearing in just eight matches across all competitions so far this season.

His exclusion from Juventus’ plans has surprised many, as he joined the club to much fanfare on a free transfer from Liverpool in the summer of 2018.

However his stay in Italy will be a short one as Sport Mediaset reports Dortmund have agreed to sign the midfielder on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season for €30m.

Can, who hopes to make Germany’s Euro 2020 squad this summer, has reportedly agreed to forego part of the wages due to him for being sold.

A move is expected to be made official in the coming days, with the 26-year-old set to travel to Germany on Friday.

Can has netted four goals in 47 appearances for Juventus since 2018.