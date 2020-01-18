Juventus offer Bernardeschi in exchange for Rakitic

With just 13 days of the winter transfer window left, Juventus have expressed their interest in Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic again.

The Italian champions were sniffing around the Croatian throughout the summer but he stayed put.

Now, according to Sky Sport Italia, the Old Lady have come back with an offer that would see Federico Bernardeschi move in the opposite direction.

Rakitic’s position in Quique Setien’s plans isn’t yet known, but Maurizio Sarri is keen to have him in Turin.

Barcelona have already allowed Carles Alena to leave this winter and would only let Rakitic go for Bernardeschi and a reasonable sum of money as well.