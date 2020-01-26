Juventus Player Ratings: Bentancur shines in defeat

Rodrigo Bentancur was a shining light for Juventus as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo.

Napoli went ahead in the second half when Lorenzo Insigne’s shot was parried into the path of the oncoming Piotr Zielinski. It went from bad to worse for Juve when Napoli doubled their lead through a fantastic volley from Insigne who applied the finish from a Jose Callejon cross.

Juve eventually responded when it was too little, too late when Bentancur played a delightful ball over the top of the Napoli defence and Cristiano Ronaldo slotted past Alex Meret.

