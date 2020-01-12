Juventus player ratings: Demiral rises highest to down Roma

Juventus held out for a 2-1 victory over Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, to be crowned winter champions in Serie A on Sunday.

Despite Diego Perotti’s second half penalty as Roma pushed forward, early goals from Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus stay top of the table at the halfway point of the season.

With less than three minutes played, Demiral lost his marker to net at the back post from a corner, before Paulo Dybala pounced on a defensive mix up to earn a penalty minutes later. Ronaldo made no mistake with his spot kick to seal all three points in the capital.