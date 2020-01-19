Juventus Player Ratings: Ronaldo to the rescue

Juventus won 2-1 against Parma in Serie A on Sunday night and once again Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo came to the rescue of the Bianconeri.

It was a match in which he had to seize the initiative and create chances for himself, opening the scoring before half-time with the aid of a deflection from Parma full-back Matteo Darmian and scored the winner after running onto a Paulo Dybala pass.

The victory puts Juventus four points clear of Inter in the Serie A table after the Nerazzurri drew 1-1 against Lecce earlier in the day.