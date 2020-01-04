Juventus ready to make strong push for Chelsea full-back

Emerson Palmieri is a top transfer target for Juventus, and it appears the Italian side are ready to make a strong push to land him in January.

The Italian international has been linked with a move to the Bianconeri for several months, with coach Maurizio Sarri keen to add more depth to the left side of his defence.

Although Mattia De Sciglio is an option to play in that position, the only left-footed full-back in the squad is Alex Sandro.

As a result Sport Mediaset reports Juventus are ready to make a strong push to land Emerson this month, as he has recently fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

After featuring regularly at the start of the season, Emerson has played 90 minutes in just two of Chelsea’s last seven Premier League matches.

With Euro 2020 just a few months away, the 25-year-old is looking for more playing time and as a result he is considering a return to Serie A.

Juve are weighing up a deal that would involve a loan plus obligation to buy, and should a move go through it would have a ripple effect.

Emerson’s departure would push Chelsea to keep Inter target Marcos Alonso, along with opening the door for De Sciglio to leave Juventus and join Paris Saint-Germain.