Juventus turn down Barcelona offer for Bernardeschi

Barcelona have seen their offer of €10 million plus Ivan Rakitic for Federico Bernardeschi turned down by Juventus.

The two clubs had reportedly reopened talks regarding a swap after a deal failed to materialize over the summer.

Sky Sport Italia reports negotiations took place over the past few days, with Barcelona offering cash and Rakitic for the Italian.

However Juventus have said no to the deal as the Bianconeri want at least €20m in cash.

Although the Italian has fallen down the pecking order in Turin, it appears the Old Lady are in no hurry to let the 25-year-old go during the January transfer window.